AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs

Prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs 4 lakh.

football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday invited bids for new clubs who would take part in the Hero I-League from 2020-21. The bids have been invited from non-Hero I-League cities and includes names of several cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others, according to an AIFF media release.

Prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs 4 lakh.

“As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions,” the release said.

The previous season of the I-League saw 11 clubs, including AIFF’s developmental outfit Indian Arrows, take part in the competition. However, champions Mohun Bagan are set to merge with ATK and will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season.

