AIFF not to conduct Super Cup in ongoing season

football

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:36 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will not be holding the Super Cup -- conceptualised as a cup competition which features teams from both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League -- in the ongoing season.

According to a report in goal.com, the Super Cup has been in place for two seasons now, but will not take place this time around. Bengaluru FC had won the inaugural Super Cup while FC Goa clinched the second season trophy.

As per the roadmap unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and AIFF earlier in October, the competition is expected to restart once the promotion and relegation is introduced into the ISL.

The winners of the Super Cup will also get a continental spot to play in the AFC Cup once that starts from 2024-25 season onwards.

However, the fate of the Super Cup in the next couple of years is uncertain.

This development comes just days after it was announced that the team which finishes top of the table at the end of the 2019/20 ISL season will get direct entry into the AFC Champions League 2021. The winners of the I-League, on the other hand, will get a direct entry into the 2021 AFC Cup.