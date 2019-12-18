e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Football / AIFF not to conduct Super Cup in ongoing season

AIFF not to conduct Super Cup in ongoing season

As per the roadmap unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and AIFF earlier in October, the competition is expected to restart once the promotion and relegation is introduced into the ISL.

football Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian football team probables a training session
Indian football team probables a training session(AIFF)
         

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will not be holding the Super Cup -- conceptualised as a cup competition which features teams from both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League -- in the ongoing season.

According to a report in goal.com, the Super Cup has been in place for two seasons now, but will not take place this time around. Bengaluru FC had won the inaugural Super Cup while FC Goa clinched the second season trophy.

As per the roadmap unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and AIFF earlier in October, the competition is expected to restart once the promotion and relegation is introduced into the ISL.

The winners of the Super Cup will also get a continental spot to play in the AFC Cup once that starts from 2024-25 season onwards.

However, the fate of the Super Cup in the next couple of years is uncertain.

This development comes just days after it was announced that the team which finishes top of the table at the end of the 2019/20 ISL season will get direct entry into the AFC Champions League 2021. The winners of the I-League, on the other hand, will get a direct entry into the 2021 AFC Cup.

tags
top news
Supreme Court refuses stay on Citizenship Amendment Act, issues notice to Centre
Supreme Court refuses stay on Citizenship Amendment Act, issues notice to Centre
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
‘Food, first aid’: Area residents helped Jamia students during Sunday violence
‘Food, first aid’: Area residents helped Jamia students during Sunday violence
Driving minus tyre: Intoxicated man steers car without care, without wheel
Driving minus tyre: Intoxicated man steers car without care, without wheel
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Ahead of today’s GST Council meeting , here’s what you need to know
Ahead of today’s GST Council meeting , here’s what you need to know
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News