Antoine Griezmann eclipses Fernando Torres as Atletico Madrid overcome Rayo

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid defeated neighbours Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday to provide a timely boost ahead of next week’s Champions League showdown with Juventus.

The French forward surpassed Fernando Torres with his 130th goal for the club - the fifth most in Atletico history - as Atletico shook off two successive defeats, including last week’s 3-1 loss at home to Real Madrid, to reclaim second place in Spain.

Griezmann struck for the ninth time in his last 11 outings, forcing home from six yards on 74 minutes after Alvaro Morata laid off a high, looping ball inside the area.

“Griezmann is an extraordinary player, he always adapts to what the team needs. He’s very important for us,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi penalty helps under-par Barcelona beat Real Valladolid

The late Luis Aragones, who coached Spain to the European Championship title in 2008, is Atletico’s record goalscorer with 172.

“It’s always tough at this stadium. We started off well and we had chances in the first 15 minutes such as Saul’s header, but then they improved,” Simeone added.

“Our second half substitutions gave us more offensive strength and that allowed us to get our goal. It was a very tough match.”

Atletico moved to within four points of leaders Barcelona, who host Real Valladolid later, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Italian champions Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid, two points behind Atletico in third, could move back into second when they host Girona on Sunday.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 10:14 IST