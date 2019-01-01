Arsenal bounce back from Liverpool hammering with 4-1 win over Fulham

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over struggling Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had been shaken by a 5-1 thrashing from leaders Liverpool on Saturday and made a poor start, with Ryan Sessegnon twice missing opportunities to put Fulham ahead.

But the nerves were eased in the 25th minute when Granit Xhaka struck for Arsenal after collecting a chip into the box from Alex Iwobi.

Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, converting after Sead Kolasinac pulled the ball back from the byline after some excellent team passing.

Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back for Claudio Ranieri’s Fulham in the 69th minute, but Aaron Ramsey added a third for Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deflected shot wrapped up the win.

The win was only the second in six games for Arsenal but it moves them within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Southampton on Wednesday.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 23:49 IST