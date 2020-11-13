e-paper
Home / Football / Arsenal’s Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Arsenal’s Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

football Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Germany international Kroos said this week that he was not a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s celebrations and did not believe it was the behaviour of a good role model.

Kroos had also criticised Antoine Griezmann for performing dance moves from the video game Fortnite after scoring goals.

Aubameyang, who has in the past worn masks of superheroes like Batman, Spiderman and Black Panther after finding the net, hit back on social media saying he would continue his celebrations.

“By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again,” Aubameyang said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a picture of him in a cape, as drawn by a child.

“I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like these junior school pupils. Talk and don’t forget #maskon #staysafe.”

Aubameyang has scored two goals in the Premier League this season and will look to add to his tally when Arsenal travel to Leeds United on Nov. 22 following the international break.

