Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes was more popular than Taylor Swift during Headingley Test

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:37 IST

All-rounder Ben Stokes took the sporting world by storm after his unbeaten 135 helped England chase down 359 against Australia to level the series 1-1 and keep their campaign alive in the Ashes. Stokes heroics in the third Test of the series became the talk of the town and he became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer Taylor Swift for a short time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted a Chartr’s data -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation, on their official Instagram account and said: “For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift”.

Meanwhile, the ICC also took a cheeky dig at the popular American singer saying: “There’s no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy’s (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time.

After the match-winning knock, Stokes also attained his career-best ranking in the longest format of the game as he moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for all-rounders. Earlier in September 2017, Stokes had occupied third position in the Test rankings.

The blockbuster five-match series in level currently with three matches done and dusted. Australia won the first match by 251 runs at Edgbaston while the second one was drawn at the iconic Lord’s. Ben Stokes then did the unthinkable at Headingley to throw the series wide open.

England started the fourth day looking to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes. They got to 286/9, still needing 73 runs for an improbable victory. But World Cup hero Stokes joined hands with number 11 batsman Jack Leach and did the unthinkable by smashing eight sixes to all corners of the ground and helped England get to touching distance of their highest-ever second-innings total to win a Test match.

