e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Atlético coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus

The Spanish league stopped play from March until June because of the pandemic. The top flight managed to finish the season in July without any major infections.

football Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Madrid
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts.(REUTERS)
         

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus.

The Argentine wasn’t showing any symptoms and was in isolation, the club said on Saturday.

Simeone and the rest of the team were tested on Friday. The club did not say if anyone else was infected.

The Spanish league stopped play from March until June because of the pandemic. The top flight managed to finish the season in July without any major infections.

But as the virus has started to spread again in Spain, teams have reported infections in recent weeks. None have appeared to cause serious health problems for players or staff.

Atlético is scheduled to play a friendly at Cádiz on Tuesday. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Sevilla, Atlético has its first two rounds of the Spanish league postponed to give the teams more rest after the competed in Europe in August. It plays its first Spanish league match on September 27 against Granada.

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
‘See how he plays’: Abbas asks Pak players to learn from India batsman
‘See how he plays’: Abbas asks Pak players to learn from India batsman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In