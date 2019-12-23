e-paper
Home / Football / Atletico Madrid ‘very close’ to signing PSG striker Edinson Cavani: Report

Atletico Madrid ‘very close’ to signing PSG striker Edinson Cavani: Report

Rumours of a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain have been on the cards for months, but may be imminent, given the Uruguayan forward’s frustration at being left on the bench, the Spanish paper said.

football Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:38 IST
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
File photo of Edinson Cavani.
File photo of Edinson Cavani.(REUTERS)
         

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is poised to move to Atletico Madrid in a transfer deal which could be inked in the coming days, the Marca sports daily reported Monday. Rumours of a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain have been on the cards for months, but may be imminent, given the Uruguayan forward’s frustration at being left on the bench, the Spanish paper said.

“The transfer could take place in the coming days. In principle, the agreement would be for two-and-a-half seasons, although it is still up for discussion,” it said of Cavani, whose contract with PSG is up in June. But securing PSG’s agreement for an immediate transfer of their best-ever goal scorer, which would likely happen during the winter transfer window that opens on January 1, would doubtless be subject to much negotiation.

French radio station RMCsport also said Cavani had inked a deal with the Madrid club, and that PSG were “open to the idea of letting Cavani go this winter”. Although Cavani is currently not a regular PSG starter, the Parisians are likely to need him from February when they enter the decisive phase for Ligue 1, the Champions League and domestic Cup action, Marca said.

‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Clear the confusion on NRC
