Atlético’s Costa and Arias test positive for coronavirus

football

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:32 IST

Atlético Madrid striker Diego Costa and defender Santiago Arias have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said. The players are in quarantine and will not report for the team’s first day of training on Friday.

Most of the squad underwent their tests on Thursday, but Costa and Arias had tested positive while on vacation, the club said. They were not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Our first team players underwent the pre-season tests on Thursday, except for those who are currently on international duty and Diego Costa and Arias, who tested positive during their holidays and are currently isolating.



➡ https://t.co/Pv2TrN9wH2 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2020

Atlético Madrid will begin its season at the end of the month against Granada in the Spanish league. Its first two league matches were postponed because its season ended later as it participated in the Champions League quarterfinals.