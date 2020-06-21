e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’

Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’

De Jong, 23, sat out Barca’s goalless draw with Sevilla on Friday and the club said in a statement on Sunday that “the clinical follow-up... has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.”

football Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Iberostar Stadium, Palma, Spain - June 13, 2020 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Iberostar Stadium, Palma, Spain - June 13, 2020 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has injured a calf muscle and could be out of action for several weeks, according to the club and media reports. De Jong, 23, sat out Barca’s goalless draw with Sevilla on Friday and the club said in a statement on Sunday that “the clinical follow-up... has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.”

The club did not say how long De Jong would be out of action but media reports said it could be several weeks. The Dutch international, who was signed after starring in Ajax’s charge to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has made 27 league appearances in a solid first campaign in Spain’s coronavirus-interrupted season.

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In