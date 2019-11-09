Barcelona president reveals club is preparing for the post-Lionel Messi era

football

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:12 IST

It has certainly not been a good time for Barcelona. The Blaugurana are struggling to fire on all cylinders in the La Liga as well in the Champions League. They have been looking towards Lionel Messi for answers. While the little magician has been able to win some matches for the Catalans, things still look bleak for them. Barcelona were defeated by Levante in the La Liga before Slavia Praha earned a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou.

There have been concerning reports that Messi is not on talking terms with new signing Antoine Griezmann. There has been speculation regarding Messi’s future at Camp Nou also.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract will expire in 2021 and now Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has revealed that the club will offer Messi a lifetime contract to see out his career at Camp Nou.

“Over the next two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Messi,” Bartomeu told Associated Press.

“However, there will be other young players coming in. Some will come from abroad, some will come from La Masia. We are content because we are preparing for the post-Messi era.”

‘I always make a comparison with Pelé,’ explained Bartomeu.

‘Pelé was a man from only one club [in Brazil]... [and] I have no doubt that after Messi ends his career as a footballer, he will remain linked to this club for the rest of his life,’ Bartomeu insisted.

‘Leo Messi’s contract ends in 2021,’ he went on. ‘But it will surely be the will of all parties involved, if they feel strong and ambitious, to extend this contract indefinitely,’ Bartomeu concluded.

Barcelona had offered a lifetime contract to club legend Andres Iniesta in 2017. But only a few months after signing it, Iniesta moved to Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

It looks highly likely that Messi will accept a contract extension as a move away from Barcelona looks highly unlikely.