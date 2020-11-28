e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bengaluru FC yet to notch up win in ISL7

Bengaluru FC yet to notch up win in ISL7

It was the first goalless draw of ISL-7, one that saw Hyderabad FC keep their second straight clean sheet after finishing the entire previous season without any.

football Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:33 IST
Rutvick Mehta
Rutvick Mehta
Mumbai
Sunil Chhteri in action.
Sunil Chhteri in action.(ISL pic)
         

It’s not all that surprising that a match featuring two goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the history of Indian Super League (ISL), Subrata Paul and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with 27 and 25 respectively, saw no goals. What perhaps was though was Bengaluru FC’s largely off- colour performance.

The 2018 ISL champions, held by FC Goa in the previous game after leading by two goals, had a sedate outing in a 0-0 draw with Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.It was the first goalless draw of ISL-7, one that saw Hyderabad FC keep their second straight clean sheet after finishing the entire previous season without any. En route, Manuel Marquez Roca’s Hyderabad outfit have a win and a draw.

It was Hyderabad FC who got the closest to the scoresheet, in the 24th minute. Captain Aridane Santana broke away from the clutter inside the box to head a curling free-kick delivered from the left flank by Lluis Sastre. The header, placed straight from an extremely close range, needed India and Bengaluru custodian Sandhu to summon his best reactive skills and deflect it away to his right.

In control, Hyderabad FC were dealt with injury blows late in the first half to two of their foreign recruits who were having a good evening. Australian ISL debutant Joel Chianese hobbled off with a twisted ankle before Spaniard Sastre appeared to have done in his hamstring.

Bengaluru FC, however, could not capitalise on the weakened opposition. Not even with the introduction of their creative playmaker Dimas Delgado straight after the break. Star forward Sunil Chhetri took a wild shot in the 70th minute off his left foot from outside the box and they made a few frantic attempts towards the end. But more things seemed to be happening at the opposite end, especially from Santana who stamped himself as Hyderabad’s most lethal player after winning them the first match against Odisha FC with a penalty.

“Before the game, we thought one point was a good score. But after the game… if there was one team that deserved to win, it was Hyderabad for me,” Roca said.

tags
top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In