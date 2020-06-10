Bundesliga showed what was possible: Gareth Southgate optimistic about return of football

football

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:55 IST

England football team coach Gareth Southgate opened up on the return of Premier League in the country and said that he feels optimistic about the restart of football. The England head coach revealed that he was wondering if the football would be able to resume before Chritmas. The football leagues all across Europe had to forcefully stop in March in the middle of the season due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. But with Bundesliga starting behing closed doors last month, other leagues such as Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are likely to restart soon.

“I am more optimistic now than six weeks ago, in that it feels as though the world is advancing in a good direction. There was a period when I didn’t think there was going to be anything before Christmas,” Southgate said in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

“But the Bundesliga showed what was possible and now it feels more acceptable for football to come back in our country.

“When I was talking to players during lockdown, some were worried about taking the virus home. Others were worried whether it was appropriate to be playing when people were dying in the numbers they were,” he added.

“The situation with the virus has shifted, and, with the regulations that are in place at clubs, the players are more comfortable as I speak to them,” he further said.

“The UEFA meeting I was in on was geared around the September, October, November international fixtures going ahead. Now, that is complicated by the start of domestic leagues across Europe. There is another UEFA meeting in about 10 days when we should have more clarity,” he signed off.