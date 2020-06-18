‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure had no impact, Lionel Messi’s exit would be noticed’

football

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:58 IST

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for the majority of the past two decades. Both Ronaldo and Messi have scored a bucketloads of goals en route to becoming the top two footballers in the world. Such has been their level of output that even in the annual awards Messi and Ronaldo have shared the honours in 10 of the past 11 years. Fans of both the players are continuously debating on who is the better football player out of the two.

But in 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus thus ending the direct rivalry with Barcelona’s Messi. There has been a dip in Real’s form since Ronaldo left as they have struggled to win trophies in the last two years.

However, LaLiga President Javier Tebas has revealed that Ronaldo’s move from away from the La Liga had no impact on its popularity.

“Ronaldo’s departure, even if they are upset in Madrid, had almost no impact because in LaLiga we have been preparing for years for the LaLiga brand to go beyond the players,” Tebas told RAC1 as per Daily Mail.

But when it comes to the impact of Messi, Tebas had a different answer altogether. He said that Messi’s case is different and his exit from the league would have been noticed.

“Messi’s case is different. Messi is the best player in the history of football. We’ve been lucky enough to always have him in our league. I think Messi’s exit would be noticed,” Tebas added.

Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid and won several personal and team accolades. Apart from two LaLiga and Copa del Reys each, the Portuguese striker won the Champions League four times with them.