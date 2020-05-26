Cristiano Ronaldo shows off silken skills, scores basket during training

football

Cristiano Ronaldo fans are dying to watch the Portugal superstar in action after a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

As the Italian Serie A plots a return soon, the teams have started training and reigning champions Juventus have also hit the ground running.

The Turin-based club shared a short video on their official Twitter handle showing Ronaldo flaunting his enviable skills. The 35-year old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star forward is seen tossing a football effortlessly into thin air to score a basket.

The ever-expressive Ronaldo pumped his fists after that effort as the post read: “ Facile facile, @cristiano.”

Juventus’ players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance at Continassa.

But last week, the Italian giants informed that all its first-team players tested negative for COVID-19 and that training will resume in “larger groups” in the next few days.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the authorities are now targetting mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A which remains suspended atleast until June 14.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.