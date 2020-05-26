Cristiano Ronaldo shows off silken skills, scores basket during training
As the Italian Serie A plots a return soon, the teams have started training and reigning champions Juventus have also hit the ground running.football Updated: May 26, 2020 14:42 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo fans are dying to watch the Portugal superstar in action after a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.
As the Italian Serie A plots a return soon, the teams have started training and reigning champions Juventus have also hit the ground running.
The Turin-based club shared a short video on their official Twitter handle showing Ronaldo flaunting his enviable skills. The 35-year old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star forward is seen tossing a football effortlessly into thin air to score a basket.
The ever-expressive Ronaldo pumped his fists after that effort as the post read: “ Facile facile, @cristiano.”
Facile facile, @cristiano! 😳🏀 pic.twitter.com/54qE36skFX— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 25, 2020
Juventus’ players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance at Continassa.
But last week, the Italian giants informed that all its first-team players tested negative for COVID-19 and that training will resume in “larger groups” in the next few days.
All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the authorities are now targetting mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A which remains suspended atleast until June 14.
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.