Cristiano Ronaldo sings along with son and fiance during car ride - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action in the UEFA Champions League in a couple of days as Juventus take on Ajax in the quarter-final. The Portuguese talisman is the highest scorer in the history of the tournament and will look to help the ‘Old Lady’ from Turin get the better of a spirited Ajax Amsterdam side, which accounted for Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid in the last 16.

Before he takes part in the crunch game Ronaldo it seems is looking to relax and spend some quality time with his family. In a video posted by the footballer on Twitter, the talismanic striker can be seen singing along while driving his car, in the company of his fiancee and son.

Ronaldo’s sensational and unexpected transfer from Real Madrid made a lot of news as the Portuguese had played a huge role in the Spanish giant’s success in Europe and in helping them win two La Liga titles in an era dominated by Lionel Messi led FC Barcelona.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 19:07 IST