Home / Football / ‘Current LaLiga standings would apply for Europe if season is cancelled’

‘Current LaLiga standings would apply for Europe if season is cancelled’

It would mean that three-time runners up Atletico Madrid would fail to qualify for the Champions League as they are placed sixth on the league table with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad making the top four.

football Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
Lionel Messi in action.
Lionel Messi in action.(REUTERS)
         

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) proposed that the current LaLiga standings will decide which teams get spots for European competitions in case the season gets cancelled.

It would mean that three-time runners up Atletico Madrid would fail to qualify for the Champions League as they are placed sixth on the league table with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad making the top four.

“The decision will be made, when requested by UEFA, according to the positions on the last day of the First Division when an equal number of games are played by the 20 teams,” said the statement from the RFEF.

“The top four at that time would go into the UEFA Champions League and the fifth and sixth ranked, plus one of the two finalists of the Copa del Rey, to the UEFA Europa League, according to different circumstances that may occur.”

Earlier, Spanish league president Javier Tebas said that the 2019/20 domestic season will not have to be cancelled and will be played out, although it will be a delayed finish. Tebas said that LaLiga is working in conjecture with the European football governing body for a possible date to restart the league.

Tebas said that it is important to keep UEFA in the loop so that it can be ensured that all European leagues can successfully finish and the continental Champions League and Europa League competitions as well.

--IANS

rkm/bbh

