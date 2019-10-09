e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

England to walk off on racial abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Last month, England manager Gareth Southgate has said that racism is a concern and needs planning.

football Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
England Manager Gareth Southgate
England Manager Gareth Southgate (Getty Images)
         

England striker Tammy Abraham has made it clear that the team are prepared to walk off the field if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

England will face the Czech Republic on Friday and Bulgaria on Monday in a partially-closed stadium. European football governing body UEFA had ordered the partial closure of Bulgaria’s national stadium following racist behaviour by their fans in games against the Czech Republic and Kosovo in June.

“If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” BBC Sport quoted Abraham as saying.

“Harry Kane even said that if we’re not happy, if a player is not happy, we all come off the pitch together,” he added.

Last month, England manager Gareth Southgate has said that racism is a concern and needs planning.

According to UEFA’s three-step protocol for racism, the referee can abandon a match if warnings to the crowd do not stop the fans racially abusing the players.

“We did speak about that (the protocol),” Abraham said. “Harry Kane did ask the question about instead of going through the three steps, if we decide that we want to stop the game -- no matter what the score is -- if we’re not happy with it, as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch.

“If it happens and let’s say there’s a warning or whatever in the stadium, then it happens again, we have to make a decision as a team and with the staff,” he added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:45 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in Chennai on Oct 11-12 for 2nd informal summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in Chennai on Oct 11-12 for 2nd informal summit
Oct 09, 2019 11:12 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 09:22 IST
Shiv Sena is now a willing lamb to the slaughter | Opinion
Shiv Sena is now a willing lamb to the slaughter | Opinion
Oct 09, 2019 10:24 IST
Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, says PVR CEO
Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, says PVR CEO
Oct 09, 2019 10:20 IST
After Thai court order, Indian gangster goes to Pak; manages Dawood’s biz
After Thai court order, Indian gangster goes to Pak; manages Dawood’s biz
Oct 09, 2019 10:22 IST
China opposes US ‘interference’ after visa curbs over ‘repression’ of Muslims
China opposes US ‘interference’ after visa curbs over ‘repression’ of Muslims
Oct 09, 2019 09:31 IST
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Oct 09, 2019 06:02 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM Modi
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News