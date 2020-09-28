e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Everton’s Ancelotti plays down talk of Walcott exit

Everton’s Ancelotti plays down talk of Walcott exit

Walcott, who arrived from Arsenal in 2018, has made one appearance for Everton this season, in the 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City.

football Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.(REUTERS)
         

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident Theo Walcott will not leave the club in the transfer window after omitting the English winger from the squad for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Walcott, who arrived from Arsenal in 2018, has made one appearance for Everton this season, in the 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City.

The 31-year-old has not featured in the Merseyside club’s last three matches and British media have linked him with a move to Leeds United.

Asked whether Walcott could leave the club in the transfer window, Ancelotti said: “I don’t think so. The problem is the competition is really high in this moment. Sometimes it can happen that a player, like Theo, is not involved.

“Unfortunately, this is the decision I have to take and I am not absolutely happy to take this kind of decision, to leave out a player like Walcott. A player who is professional, serious in training and always ready.”

Everton, who are second in the Premier League standings with three wins from three, face West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In