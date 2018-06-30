FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 live: Lionel Messi faces crucial test

Argentina and Lionel Messi need to maintain their form if they are to go any further in the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday when they meet a France team, which is yet to live up to its billing. The first last-16 match in Russia promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides, which are supposedly on different trajectories. Get live updates of France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

19:04 hrs IST: Now, a look at the France starting line-up - Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

19:01 hrs IST: Jorge Sampaoli has decided to ignore the natural strikers - Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain - as Cristian Pavon comes in for his first start of the tournament having previously been used as an impact substitute.

18:59 hrs IST: A look at the Argentina starting XI - Armani, Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Mascherano, Enzo Perez, Banega, Di Maria, Pavon, Messi.

18:55 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between France and Argentina.

All the flaws of an ageing and unbalanced Argentina team were ruthlessly exposed in the thrashing by Croatia in the group stage. But, roared on by a pumped-up Diego Maradona, Messi finally opened his account in this tournament before Marcos Rojo volleyed in a stunning winner against Nigeria as the losing 2014 finalists punched their ticket to the knockout stage.

Didier Deschamps’ France, meanwhile, among the pre-tournament favourites, have looked sluggish despite easing through the group stage unbeaten.

First-choice striker Antoine Griezmann has been unable to recapture his best form and the creativity has failed to flow from midfield.

Deschamps is adamant that France will get it all right on the night when the business end of the tournament kicks off on Saturday.