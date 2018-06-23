FIFA World Cup 2018, highlights, Rostov, Mexico beat South Korea

Mexico made it two wins out of two as they edged out South Korea in their Group F match against South Korea in Rostov. Carlos Vela gave El Tri the lead in the first half from the penalty spot which was doubled by Javier Hernandez in the second half. Heung-Min Son scored in the stoppage time to half the deficit but in the end it was no more than a consolation. Six points out of six put Mexico in a commanding position for qualification to the knockout rounds, Korea on the other hand have their hopes hanging by a thread.Get highlights of the match between South Korea and Mexico here.

If you are unable to see live updates of South Korea vs Mexico, click here.