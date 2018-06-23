 FIFA World Cup 2018, highlights, Rostov, Mexico beat South Korea | football | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

FIFA World Cup 2018, highlights, Rostov, Mexico beat South Korea

Get highlights of the match between South Korea and Mexico here. Mexico make it two wins out of two in Group F.

football Updated: Jun 23, 2018 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Get highlights of the match between South Korea and Mexico here. Mexico make it two wins out of two in Group F.
Get highlights of the match between South Korea and Mexico here. Mexico make it two wins out of two in Group F.(REUTERS)

Mexico made it two wins out of two as they edged out South Korea in their Group F match against South Korea in Rostov. Carlos Vela gave El Tri the lead in the first half from the penalty spot which was doubled by Javier Hernandez in the second half. Heung-Min Son scored in the stoppage time to half the deficit but in the end it was no more than a consolation. Six points out of six put Mexico in a commanding position for qualification to the knockout rounds, Korea on the other hand have their hopes hanging by a thread.Get highlights of the match between South Korea and Mexico here.

If you are unable to see live updates of South Korea vs Mexico, click here.

tags

more from football
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature