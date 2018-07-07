FIFA World Cup 2018: Marouane Fellaini key pawn in Belgium’s Brazil checkmate

One of the enduring memories of Belgium’s 2-1 win over Brazil in Kazan last night will be Marouane Fellaini’s constant hounding of Neymar throughout the game, particularly in the first half.

The Manchester United midfielder isn’t the cleanest of tacklers, nor is he the most technically gifted. But he can do a job. In England, he has often been Jose Mourinho’s plan B, brought on late into games with United the chasing side. He would be target man then, with United teammates lobbing balls into the box hoping the big Belgian would finish one off.

On other occasions, he would be tasked with keeping the ball and protecting slender leads. In some games, he would be chasing opposition players, pestering them, frustrating them.

His brute strength as well as his intelligence in the final third mean that there are few better utility players in world football than him. Perhaps that is the reason why he is so popular among his coaches.

On Friday night, Neymar was heckled, bullied by Fellaini after Roberto Martinez rang the changes to his Belgium side.

Fellaini and Axel Witsel’s midfield presence meant that Kevin de Bruyne had more space to play up front.

Instead of using the Manchester City star in a traditional No. 10 role though, Martinez played him as a false nine, with Romelu Lukaku to his right and Eden Hazard to his left.

Brazil, with one of the strongest left flanks – Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo – suddenly had some major issues.

Lukaku was a constant menace down that wing. His runs meant that Marcelo, often so influential in attacks, was forced deeper down. With Thomas Meunier manning the right wing for Belgium, and Fellaini and Toby Alderweireld helping keep a check on Neymar and Countinho, Martinez ensured that his side won dominance in that key area early on.

The crucial piece in Martinez’s approach was the positioning of his attacking triumvirate – Lukaku, Hazard and De Bruyne.

While Lukaku dragged Miranda and Marcelo wide, space opened up for De Bruyne down the middle, making the Manchester City player suddenly as decisive as he has been for his club this past season.

It was Lukaku’s pace and sheer determination that allowed De Bruyne space and time to shoot for Belgium’s second goal, a counter-attack that exposed the short-comings of a Brazilian defence that hadn’t conceded since Switzerland’s controversial goal in the opening game.

Time seemed to drag on in the second half as Brazil piled on the pressure but Martinez’s team, aided by a bit of luck in a game of fine margins, held on for the win.

“I have never lost a game on the tactics board. It’s the execution that matters,” Martinez would tell reporters after the game.

In hindsight, it may sound a bit arrogant. But there is little faulting Martinez’s approach against Brazil, who, arguably, boasted of the most balanced side in this tournament.

The Spanish tactician had made his name in Britain, first coaching Swansea City with relative success in the third and second tiers of English football and then Wigan Athletic, with whom he remarkably won the FA Cup in 2013.

Martinez’s tactical nous in knockout tournaments has never been in question. Even during his tumultuous final season at Everton, he managed to lead the club to the semi-finals of the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Perhaps it was the reason why the Belgian federation had chosen him to take over the reins following the underwhelming stint of Marc Wilmots. It is a decision that has paid dividends at this World Cup. But both Martinez and Belgium will know they can go two steps further and lift the title in Moscow in over a week’s time.