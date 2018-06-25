FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Iran, highlights: POR qualify for knockouts after IRN draw

Portugal finished runners-up of Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2018 after registering a 1-1 draw vs Iran in Saransk on Monday. They will play Uruguay, who topped Group A, in the last 16 on Saturday. However, it was a close shave for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. Portugal took the lead in the last minute of the first half thanks to a superb outside-of-the-boot curling shot from Ricardo Quaresma. Cristiano Ronaldo could have scored their 2nd from a penalty but his shot was too close to the Alireza Beiranvand, who saved it. In added time, Iran won a penalty of their own thanks to VAR for a handball by Cedric Soares which was duly converted by Karim Ansarifard. Get highlights of FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B Portugal vs Iran match here.

1:40 AM IST: That’s it from our side, thank you so much for joining us! Do join us again for more FIFA World Cup 2018 live coverage.

1:35 AM IST: The penalty call in favour of Iran seemed harsh, especially since Cedric could have done nothing to prevent that from hitting his hand. That will dominate a few headlines tomorrow. Portugal will take on Uruguay in their round of 16 match; Spain will play Russia.

1:27 AM IST: Full-time and Portugal draw a game they should have won! Spain now finish top of the group.

1:23 AM IST: GOAL! Iran are level now thanks to a penalty given via VAR consultation! Then they almost score a winner seconds later!

1:19 AM IST: Six minutes added on.

1:16 AM IST: The game is nearing stoppage time. As things stand, Portugal and Spain go through at first and second, respectively.

1:12 AM IST: Ronaldo gets booked for an elbow on Iran’s Pouraliganji. It was only a slight push and so he got away with just a yellow card.

1:10 AM IST: A little less than 9 minutes to go and Portugal are cruising. The second half has been largely uneventful after the penalty miss.

1:06 AM IST: Iran’s Azmoun goes down inside the penalty area, leading to coach Carlos Quieroz to furiously gesticulate for VAR. The referee runs over to the sidelines and gives Quieroz a talking to instead.

1:02 AM IST: Aah Iran, so nearly! A swift attacking move sees Ghoddos line up a shot from about 20 yards out which goes just wide. Best chance of the game for them.

12:58 AM IST: Portugal bring on Bernado Silva for Ricardo Quaresma. Think the latter’s yellow card might have played a part in that change.

12:54 AM IST: The game’s getting a bit bad tempered now. Quaresma’s face is brushed by a defender and he goes down as if he’s shot. Seconds later, he earns a booking for a bad challenge.

12:50 AM IST: 30 minutes plus added time to go now and Portugal are well on their way to topping Group B, barring any sudden Iran onslaught.

12:46 AM IST: Iran get a corner and despite the delivery being a good one, they can’t capitalise. If they are to have any hopes of winning or even drawing this game, they need to be more clinical.

12:42 AM IST: Ronaldo misses. RONALDO MISSES A PENALTY! This is UNREAL! Iran still somehow have a chance of salvaging this!

12:40 AM IST: Yes, the penalty has been given - much to the chagrin of Iran’s players. No idea why they’re so annoyed though; that was as clear as day.

12:39 AM IST: Portugal started the second half the way they started the first; with plenty of attacking intent. A penalty call has been reviewed on VAR. Looks an easy call.

12:35 AM IST: The second half is underway now. Can Iran find an equaliser and, just maybe, a winner? We shall see.

12:30 AM IST: Iran need to score two goals in the second half without conceding one if they are to make it to the next round. However, they could spoil the party for Portugal if they can draw this match. Should both matches end in a draw, Spain will top the group on fair play rules since they have less yellow cards than Portugal.

12:20 AM IST: Half-time and Portugal lead Iran 1-0. Ricardo Quaresma is the man who scored the goal that separates the two sides. As things stand, Portugal will top Group B.

12:15 AM IST: GOAAAL! Quaresma gives Portugal the lead just before half-time with an exquisite outside-of-the-boot curler!

12:11 AM IST: Ronaldo has a go from outside the box but even with the slight deflection it’s a comfortable catch for the Iran shot-stopper. Ronaldo’s had three shots thus far, two of which have been on target.

12:08 AM IST: There’s seven minutes plus stoppage time left in the half and it seems likely that both teams will head into the break with scores level.

12:04 AM IST: Raphael Guerrero gets booked for an errant challenge and gives away a free-kick from a dangerous position. Sadly for Iran, it comes to nothing; the header from the cross was on target but straight at the ‘keeper.

12:00 AM IST: Portugal have a lot with the ball but aren’t doing much with it. Some erratic passing from them isn’t helping in the slightest.

11:56 PM IST: The game remains goalless thus far. Remember, Iran need a win to go through to the next round. A draw suits Portugal just fine.

11:52 PM IST: Iran get a free-kick in a dangerous area but the shot from Rezaeian is high and wide. Waste of a good chance for the Asian side.

11:48 PM IST: Portugal continue to knock on the door. A Ronaldo free-kick from close goes for a corner and the resulting corner creates more tension inside the Iran box.

11:44 PM IST: Shaky moments for Iran. A cross from the right-wing is half-heartedly punched away by the goalkeeper. He then inexplicably fumbles another cross that comes in from the right side barely a minute later.

11:41 PM IST: A chance goes begging for Portugal. A cross into the box is going straight at the Iran goalkeeper but - for some reason - ends up acrobatically cleared away by a defender. The ball falls to Joao Mario and he volleys over the bar. Early reprieve there for Iran.

11:38 PM IST: Portugal have been the better side thus far and understandably so. Iran though broke quickly and created a half-chance but the finish from Vahid Amiri was wasteful. We got a glimpse into their strategy right there.

11:34 PM IST: Portugal see more of the ball in these opening stages. Seems likely that Iran will invite their more illustrious opponents to take the initiative early on. That nearly costs them though, as Ronaldo gets into a decent position and fires a shot at the near post.

11:30 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway!

11:25 PM IST: The teams have emerged and are lined up for the national anthems.

11:20 PM IST: Which teams will join Uruguay and Russia in the knockout rounds? We will find out soon. 10 minutes to go!

11:10 PM IST: All Portugal need to make it to the next round is a draw. Given the kind of form Ronaldo has been in, it would be reasonable to expect them to do just that. But time will tell.

11:00 PM IST: Iran might just stand a chance of pulling off an upset here. Portugal have relied largely on the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo to get thus far. It’s easier said than done, but if they can nullify the service to Ronaldo they might stand a chance.

10:50 PM IST: Starting line-ups are here. Portugal make three changes. Andre Silva comes in for Goncalo Guedes. Ricardo Quaresma and Adrien Silva take over in midfield from Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva. Iran made just one change, bringing in Alireza Jahanbakhsh up front for Karim Ansarifard.

10:45 PM IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of this crunch Group B match between Iran and Portugal!

Ronaldo is currently level with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in the race for the golden boot, leaving eternal rival Lionel Messi in the dust as Argentina scrap to stay in the competition.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos compared his talisman to a bottle of “Port wine”, marvelling at the 33-year-old’s ability to refine his game with age.