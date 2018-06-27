 FIFA World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Brazil highlights: BRA win, enter Rd of 16 | football | Hindustan Times
FIFA World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Brazil highlights: BRA win, enter Rd of 16

Brazil sealed their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2018 knock-out stages with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday. Follow highlights from Serbia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.

football Updated: Jun 28, 2018 01:37 IST
Abhishek Paul
Abhishek Paul
Hindustan Times
Brazil's Paulinho, right, celebrates with Brazil's Neymar after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil. Follow highlights from Serbia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.
Brazil's Paulinho, right, celebrates with Brazil's Neymar after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil. Follow highlights from Serbia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.(AP)

Brazil cruised through to the World Cup last 16 on Wednesday, topping Group E to set up a match against Mexico as Switzerland also progressed to the first knockout round where they will face Sweden. Five-time winners Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in Moscow while the Swiss drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod. Follow highlights from Serbia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.

01:20 hrs IST:That’s it! Brazil win the match 2-0 and enter Round of 16. In the other Group E match, Costa Rica hold Switzerland, however the latter are through.

01:12 hrs IST: In the other Group E match, Switzerland have regained their lead against Costa Rica after Drmic scored.

01:07 hrs IST: Brazil are in total control now. They are attacking at willing now. It would not be a surprise if they score another on in the last 10 minutes.

01:04 hrs IST: Serbia substitution: Zivkovic on, Ljajic off

01:03 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Kendall Waston has equalised for Costa Rica against Switzerland.

00:56 hrs IST: Thiago scores! After a couple of corners Neymar one in as Thiago heads into the net

00:53 hrs IST: Paulinho is replaced by Fernandinho.

00:50 hrs IST: Mitrovic misses a sitter. He has an open goal but heads towards Thiago. There is a rebound too but Alisson Becker is alert enough to catch the ball.

00:48 hrs IST: Neymar answers back with a long run but he hesitates to shoot while inside the box and misses a chance to score

00:43 hrs IST: Milinkov-Savic gives a brilliant pas to Ljajic who reaches Brazil box but fails to reach his teammate.

0:37 hrs IST: Offside, Brazil. Miranda tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

00:33 hrs IST: And we are back for the second half.

00:19 hrs IST: Half-time: Brazil lead Serbia 1-0. They are topping the group as of now.

00:16 hrs IST: WHOA! That was some effort from Neymar. He perilously curls the ball towards the goal but it goes just wide

00:15 hrs IST: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half. But no danger fro Brazil

00:09 hrs IST: GOAL!!!! Paulinho gives Brazil the lead in the 36th minute. He tracked the pass from Coutinho well and scored a beauty.

00:01 hrs IST: Meanwhile, in the other match Switzerland have taken a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica.Going by current scenario, Switzerland are topping the group while Brazil are at the second place.

23:53 hrs IST: Allison has been a busy man for Brazil with Serbia looking to attack from dead ball situations. But, nothing of major concern till now and it is good news for the five-time champions.

23:49 hrs IST: Brazil are looking in fine form till now and Serbia are under severe pressure with the consistent attacking.Will Neymar & Co get the early goal?

23:44 hrs IST: Serbia brought in 34-year-old right back Antonio Rukavina, defender Milos Veljkovic and forward Adem Ljajic in their bid to upset the South Americans.

23:40 hrs IST: Early blow to Brazil as Marcelo is out with injury and Filipe Luis replaces him on the field.

23:34 hrs IST: An early chance for Brazil but Neymar was unable to hit the target from close range.

23:30 hrs IST: We are underway! Brazil have gone with an unchanged team and a draw will secure a knock-out berth for the five-time winners.

23:22 hrs IST: Here’s the starting XI for Serbia -- Stojkovic, Rukavina, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Kolarov, Matic, Milinkovic Savic, Tadic, Kostic, Ljajic, Mitrovic.

23:20 hrs IST: A look at the Brazil XI -- Allison; Marcelo, Miranda, Silva, Fagner; Coutinho, Casemiro, Paulinho; Neymar, Jesus, Willian.

23:17 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Brazil and Serbia.

Brazil opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, and then got two injury-time goals to pull out a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Serbian morale was affected by a 2-1 loss to Switzerland after they defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in their opening game.

