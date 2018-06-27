FIFA World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Brazil highlights: BRA win, enter Rd of 16

Brazil cruised through to the World Cup last 16 on Wednesday, topping Group E to set up a match against Mexico as Switzerland also progressed to the first knockout round where they will face Sweden. Five-time winners Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in Moscow while the Swiss drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod. Follow highlights from Serbia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2018 here.

01:20 hrs IST:That’s it! Brazil win the match 2-0 and enter Round of 16. In the other Group E match, Costa Rica hold Switzerland, however the latter are through.

01:12 hrs IST: In the other Group E match, Switzerland have regained their lead against Costa Rica after Drmic scored.

01:07 hrs IST: Brazil are in total control now. They are attacking at willing now. It would not be a surprise if they score another on in the last 10 minutes.

01:04 hrs IST: Serbia substitution: Zivkovic on, Ljajic off

01:03 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Kendall Waston has equalised for Costa Rica against Switzerland.

00:56 hrs IST: Thiago scores! After a couple of corners Neymar one in as Thiago heads into the net

00:53 hrs IST: Paulinho is replaced by Fernandinho.

00:50 hrs IST: Mitrovic misses a sitter. He has an open goal but heads towards Thiago. There is a rebound too but Alisson Becker is alert enough to catch the ball.

00:48 hrs IST: Neymar answers back with a long run but he hesitates to shoot while inside the box and misses a chance to score

00:43 hrs IST: Milinkov-Savic gives a brilliant pas to Ljajic who reaches Brazil box but fails to reach his teammate.

0:37 hrs IST: Offside, Brazil. Miranda tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

00:33 hrs IST: And we are back for the second half.

00:19 hrs IST: Half-time: Brazil lead Serbia 1-0. They are topping the group as of now.

00:16 hrs IST: WHOA! That was some effort from Neymar. He perilously curls the ball towards the goal but it goes just wide

00:15 hrs IST: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half. But no danger fro Brazil

00:09 hrs IST: GOAL!!!! Paulinho gives Brazil the lead in the 36th minute. He tracked the pass from Coutinho well and scored a beauty.

00:01 hrs IST: Meanwhile, in the other match Switzerland have taken a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica.Going by current scenario, Switzerland are topping the group while Brazil are at the second place.

23:53 hrs IST: Allison has been a busy man for Brazil with Serbia looking to attack from dead ball situations. But, nothing of major concern till now and it is good news for the five-time champions.

23:49 hrs IST: Brazil are looking in fine form till now and Serbia are under severe pressure with the consistent attacking.Will Neymar & Co get the early goal?

23:44 hrs IST: Serbia brought in 34-year-old right back Antonio Rukavina, defender Milos Veljkovic and forward Adem Ljajic in their bid to upset the South Americans.

23:40 hrs IST: Early blow to Brazil as Marcelo is out with injury and Filipe Luis replaces him on the field.

23:34 hrs IST: An early chance for Brazil but Neymar was unable to hit the target from close range.

23:30 hrs IST: We are underway! Brazil have gone with an unchanged team and a draw will secure a knock-out berth for the five-time winners.

23:22 hrs IST: Here’s the starting XI for Serbia -- Stojkovic, Rukavina, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Kolarov, Matic, Milinkovic Savic, Tadic, Kostic, Ljajic, Mitrovic.

23:20 hrs IST: A look at the Brazil XI -- Allison; Marcelo, Miranda, Silva, Fagner; Coutinho, Casemiro, Paulinho; Neymar, Jesus, Willian.

23:17 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Brazil and Serbia.

Brazil opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, and then got two injury-time goals to pull out a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Serbian morale was affected by a 2-1 loss to Switzerland after they defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in their opening game.