 FIFA World Cup 2018: Tite lauds 'top-notch' Neymar as Brazil beat Mexico
  Monday, Jul 02, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Tite lauds ‘top-notch’ Neymar as Brazil beat Mexico

Neymar flaunted his flair and his theatrics with a goal and an assist as Brazil defeated Mexico in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 encounter in

football Updated: Jul 02, 2018 23:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Samara
Neymar guided Brazil to victory over Mexico in their FIFA World Cup 2018 encounter on Monday.
Neymar guided Brazil to victory over Mexico in their FIFA World Cup 2018 encounter on Monday.(REUTERS)

Neymar said Brazil need to “learn to suffer” after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-final place.

The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory and a last-eight clash with either Belgium or Japan.

“We have to learn to suffer,” said Neymar. “It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents.”

READ | Neymar shines as Brazil defeat Mexico to enter FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-finals

The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year’s tournament, but first in a knockout match.

“Neymar was out for three-and-a-half months. At the top level, this is a lot,” said Brazil coach Tite.

“A top-notch athlete would need four or five matches to recover properly. In the previous match he was excellent and here he repeated a high-quality performance.”

READ | World Cup 2018: Neymar succeeds where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fail

Chelsea winger Willian was a constant threat to the Mexican defence with his driving runs, as he continues to improve after a disappointing display in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

“I’m very happy with my performance but even more so with the team’s victory,” he said.

Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.

