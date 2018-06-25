FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia, highlights: URU 3-0 RUS

Uruguay thrashed 10-man Russia 3-0 in the their final Group A game of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Samara on Monday. Goals from Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and a Denis Cheryshev (OG) gave the South Americans a comfortable win in the end. Apart from two goals in the first half the hosts were also rocked by a red card for Igor Smolnikov. Win for Uruguay means they top Group A of the World Cup and will face the second placed team from Group B. They have also won all three of their games without conceding a single goal. Get highlights of the match between Uruguay and Russia here.

21:23 hrs IST That’s it, full time, Uruguay win 3-0 thanks to goals from Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and a Denis Cheryshev (OG). They will face the second placed team from Group B. Thanks for joining us.

21:20 hrs IST Four minutes of added time.

21:19 hrs IST GOAL!!!! Edinson Cavani scores Uruguay’s third and the kind of performance he has put in, it’s been thoroughly merited.

21:16 hrs IST A free kick is well and truly wasted by Russia. Samedov with a poor effort, neither does he shoot nor he crosses.

21:13 hrs IST Corner to Uruguay, Cavani does well and cuts to his left beating two players but his effort is deflected behind. It’s been end-to-end stuff in last few minutes.

21:11 hrs IST Injury to Kudriashov, he looks in agony, Russian medical team is out to treat him.

21:09 hrs IST Into the last 10 minutes, Uruguay almost there.

21:08 hrs IST Very nearly, but not quite, Luis Suarez tries to find partner Edinson Cavani but it’s a little in front of him. Eventually ball runs out.

21:05 hrs IST Looks like a calf injury to Lucas Torreira of Russia, but he is okay to continue after some treatment.

21:03 hrs IST To be fair to Russia it has a been a bit better in this second half but they had a big mountain to climb after the first half.

21:01 hrs IST Substitution for Uruguay, Nandez off and Rodriguez is on for him for last few minutes.

20:58 hrs IST Referee is taking the use of VaR for a penalty decision. No penalty though

20:56 hrs IST Referee telling Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to get on with it. He is trying to eat up valuable seconds. He would like a clean sheet on his 100th appearance.

20:52 hrs IST Edinson Cavani goes down in the box , but nothing doing, in the end free-kick goes to Russia for a subsequent foul.

20:49 hrs IST Artem Dzyuba appeals for a foul but in the end free kick goes against him. He looks perplexed.

20:46 hrs IST Substitution for Russia, Smolov is on and Miranchuk makes way for him

20:43 hrs IST Despite being a man down Russia are trying hard to create something, just at the last moment the move is breaking down!

20:41 hrs IST Russia players trying to get into a good crossing position but ultimately balls run out!

20:39 hrs IST No real rhythm to the second half thus far. Russia will be keen to avoid a severe beating.

20:33 hrs IST Back underway.

20:19 hrs IST Half-time and Uruguyay lead 10-man Russia 2-0.

20:14 hrs IST The game is all but over, it’s all about damage limitation for Russia now.

20:07 hrs IST RED!!! The task for Russia is now got a little harder. IGOR SMOLNIKOV is booked again and is given marching orders

19:58 hrs IST Russia may have won their last two games but against Uruguay but there are being shown up here by Uruguay.

19:56 hrs IST GOAL!!! Uruguay double their lead and it’s a lucky break for the South Americans, Denis Cheryshev deflects it past his own keeper. 2-0

19:51 hrs IST Fairly comfortable for Uruguay so far, they have their other two games 1-0 and they won’t mind another.

19:48 hrs IST Uruguay have not lost on the previous four occasions when Luis Suarez has scored at World Cups and Russia have never beaten a South American team at a World Cup. The Omens are not looking good for the hosts

19:42 hrs IST GOAL!! Luis Suarez scores to make it 1-0 from the free-kick. It all came from a wayward pass which allowed Uruguay to gain possession

19:35 hrs IST Game has yet to settle down, lots of wayward passes.

19:34 hrs IST Edinson Cavani losing his cool, referee calming him down.

19:30 hrs IST Uruguay vs Russia is underway.

19:22 hrs IST Both teams have made their way out onto the pitch, national anthems soon.

19:07 hrs IST A draw is enough for Russia to claim top spot, while Uruguay need to win.

18:58 hrs IST Worth remembering that the teams from this group will play teams from Group B in the next round.,

18:34 hrs IST The team news is, here is how the two teams will line up,

Uruguay: Muslera; Coates, Godin, Caceres; Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Cavani.

Russia: Akinfeev; Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov; Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.

Referee: Malang Diedhiou (Senegal).

Uruguay have won all the World cup games in which Luis Suarez has scored, he will be looking to once again get on the scoresheet on Monday.

Russia have lost all four of their previous meetings against South American opponents and will be looking to put it right at the Samara stadium.