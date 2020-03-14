e-paper
Football player in Germany’s Bundesliga tests positive for COVID-19

Luca Kilian, 20, came down with COVID-19 and all of his teammates are among 45 people put into partial quarantine.

football Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Berlin
Bundesliga logo.
         

A player from the Bundesliga team Paderborn has become the first footballer in Germany to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Luca Kilian, 20, came down with COVID-19 and all of his teammates are among 45 people put into partial quarantine.

“Every person here who came into close contact with Kilian since March 5 will be tested,” the club said in a statement.

“Quarantine at home means staying in one’s apartment and keeping two metres away from anyone,” the club said.

“For those who had no contact with Kilian life goes on as normal,” Paderborn said.

Paderborn were promoted to the German top flight last season and currently rock bottom of the league with 16 points from 25 matches.

The Bundesliga on Friday halted first division games with immediate effect over the coronavirus pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

All five of Europe’s top leagues have now been suspended.

