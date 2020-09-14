e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Former Atletico player Camacho retires at 30 after injury

Former Atletico player Camacho retires at 30 after injury

Camacho injured his ankle during a German Cup game for Wolfsburg in 2017 and has had five operations since then.

football Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Wolfsburg, Germany
Camacho made one appearance for Spain’s national team.
Camacho made one appearance for Spain’s national team.(Getty Images)
         

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Ignacio Camacho retired from soccer on Monday after failing to recover from a long-term injury. The 30-year-old Camacho injured his ankle during a German Cup game for Wolfsburg in 2017 and has had five operations since then. He last played a competitive game in September 2018.

“It wasn’t easy. The pain was present every day of these three years and in the end it won’t let me carry on,” Camacho said.

Wolfsburg said Camacho’s playing contract has been canceled but he will remain at the club on a two-year staff trainee program, working in various roles with the club’s academy and professional players.

Camacho won the Europa League with Atletico in 2010, when he was an unused substitute in the victory over Fulham. He was later a regular for Malaga in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Camacho made one appearance for Spain’s national team, playing in a friendly against Germany in 2014.

tags
top news
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In