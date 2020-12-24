e-paper
Home / Football / Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines

football Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Photo of Fulham manager Scott Parker
Photo of Fulham manager Scott Parker (Twitter)
         

Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines. Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.

