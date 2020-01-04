e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Football / Gambling threatened my career, admits Wayne Rooney

Gambling threatened my career, admits Wayne Rooney

Speaking on a video for 32Red’s Stay In Control gambling awareness campaign, the 34-year-old Rooney said: “I was a young lad who’d just come into a lot of money.

football Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
File image of Wayne Rooney.
File image of Wayne Rooney.(Reuters)
         

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has revealed a gambling addiction threated to damage his glittering career. Rooney, who made his debut for Championship side Derby this week, said he was sucked in by his initial success as a gambler. Manchester United’s record goalscorer then lost large amounts of money and started “chasing his bets” to try and win it back.

Speaking on a video for 32Red’s Stay In Control gambling awareness campaign, the 34-year-old Rooney said: “I was a young lad who’d just come into a lot of money. “For an away game with Manchester United you stay in a hotel -- and with England you’re in a hotel for seven to 10 days. You get bored and do things to fill the time. At that time gambling was one of them.”

Rooney, who has since managed to quit gambling, decided to speak out about the problem after facing criticism over Derby’s decision to give him the number 32 shirt in association with a betting sponsor. “It was easy to place bets by phone. It didn’t feel like real money. It wasn’t like I had to go into a bookies and put bets where there are limits,” he said.

“Before you know it you’ve lost a good bit and you don’t realise the amount you’re putting on at the time. I won at the start and thought it was easy money. It sucks you in a bit more and I ended up losing, ended up down. “I was chasing my bets trying to win my money back. You’re there to play for your country or club and when you’re losing money the way I was, then it will affect you.

“Thankfully I managed to pay up what I lost and I didn’t gamble again. I’ve learned from my mistakes. If you carry on gambling, you lose more. That’s when you can get sucked into a bad situation.”

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News