e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Going to Wembley to be arrogant, says Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez

Going to Wembley to be arrogant, says Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez

Arsenal’s first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno sustained a right knee injury in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion in June and Martinez has impressed in the German’s absence, keeping four clean sheets in 10 starts.

football Updated: Jul 31, 2020 11:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez during the warm up before the match.
Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez during the warm up before the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez says he has a point to prove in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday as he looks to shake off the tag of back-up goalkeeper.

Arsenal’s first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno sustained a right knee injury in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion in June and Martinez has impressed in the German’s absence, keeping four clean sheets in 10 starts.

The game against Chelsea will provide a stern test of Martinez’s credentials, but the Argentine says he is looking forward to the challenge.

“I will be proud and will enjoy it. I’m going to Wembley to be arrogant on the pitch,” Martinez, 27, told British media on Thursday. “I will never be arrogant off it but you have to have confidence.”

“I never accepted I am a back-up, especially if you believe so much in yourself, and when people say, ‘You are the back-up’ it hurts your feelings.”

“My agent called me the other day and said, ‘what do you think about next season?’ I said, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. I need to play in the final and have my mind clear’.”

tags
top news
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In