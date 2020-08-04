e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women’s game in country: FIFA official

Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women’s game in country: FIFA official

Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded the state association’s collaborative effort with the national federation to improve infrastructure for women’s development.

football Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI
Head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth.
Head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth.(Getty Images)
         

India staging the U-17 women’s World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth.

Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football Delhi on Monday, Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded the state association’s collaborative effort with the national federation to improve infrastructure for women’s development.

India hosted the U-17 men’s World Cup in 2017. Indian player Dalima Chhibber said only a “better culture” can uplift women’s football and felt things were looking much better than what it was before.

“We need to develop the culture of girl’s football at the club level as well as school and college level. Participation of girls in football have significantly grown in Delhi in the last few years and with new competitions more girls will be encouraged to play football which was not the case when I started to play football in Delhi,” said Dalima.

The Golden League in Delhi has been an eye-opener of sorts and All India Football Federation’s Sara Pilot said the improved focus and Football Delhi’s proactiveness was something the other state associations must adopt. Women’s football can only develop if it got “equal opportunity” like the men and Sweden’s U-23 national coach Yvonne Ekroth said a level playing field was the only way forward.

That women needed to create space for themselves in both administration and coaching was emphasised by Lauren Duncan, the manager of the national team of South Africa.

“The condition of women’s football in South Africa is pretty similar to India. We need more females in administration and coaching to provide a more comfortable environment to players,” said Duncan.

tags
top news
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
What Ayodhya’s Ram temple will look like. Trust tweets pictures
What Ayodhya’s Ram temple will look like. Trust tweets pictures
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In