Hyderabad FC unveils team jersey for ISL season 6

football

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:52 IST

Hyderabad FC, Hero Indian Super League’s newest entrant, on Sunday unveiled its black and yellow coloured Jersey for the 2019-20 season.

The event was graced by prominent Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati along with co-owners of Hyderabad FC, Varun Tripuneni and Vijay Madduri, head coach Phil Brown and the players.

The jersey sports a contemporary look and is inspired by the traditional Nizami Sherwani and the city’s architecture.

Along with the new jersey, the club also introduced the Hyderabad FC team, which will be representing the city in the ISL.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripuraneni said, “We are very excited to unveil our new jersey that represents the rich culture of the city. The team is all geared up to hit the field and face challenges like true sportsmen.

“With the club in place, we look forward to building a concrete path for development and uplift the sports culture of the city.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:52 IST