e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘I could hardly walk’: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers recalls battle with coronavirus

‘I could hardly walk’: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers recalls battle with coronavirus

“I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro,” Rodgers, who climbed the mountain for charity in 2011, told the BBC.

football Updated: May 30, 2020 09:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File image of Brendan Rodgers.
File image of Brendan Rodgers.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he could hardly walk after contracting the novel coronavirus in March but he has since made a full recovery. Rodgers, who is the second manager to confirm he had a positive test for COVID-19 after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, said he showed strong symptoms and was left breathless after falling ill shortly after the Premier League season was suspended.

“I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro,” Rodgers, who climbed the mountain for charity in 2011, told the BBC. “We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford and then the week after that, I started to struggle.

“For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus,” the 47-year-old former Liverpool and Celtic boss added.

“I remember trying to run for the first time and it was hard to go 10 yards. I had no real appetite and it was a weird sensation of eating food without ever tasting and smelling what it was. It has made me really appreciate being fit and healthy.”

Since players returned to limited group training last Tuesday, 12 positive tests for the virus have been confirmed at England’s top-flight clubs.

The Premier League, which has nine rounds remaining, will restart on June 17, with Leicester in third place on 53 points, four behind second-placed Manchester City.

tags
top news
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In