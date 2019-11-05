‘I’m not dying’: Football legend Diego Maradona brushes off health concerns

football

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:03 IST

Football legend Diego Maradona brushed off his latest health concerns and maintained that he is in good health. The latest rumours regarding his health surfaced after Maradona’s youngest daughter, Gianinna, took to Instagram and posted “they are killing him on the inside without him noticing”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The message further included a call to “pray” for the former Argentina World Cup winner, who is currently facing criticism for his role as the head coach of Argentine club Gimnasia, which is on the brink of relegation.

The 1986 World Cup winning footballer, who has a public feud with Gianinna and his eldest daughter, Dalma, and their mother Claudia Villafane, posted a video on his own Instagram, in which he wrote: “I’m not dying at all.”

In the video posted on social media platform, Maradona further said: “I sleep peacefully because I am working. I don’t know what Gianinna meant. I know that as one gets older people care more about what you will leave behind than about what you are doing. I am very healthy.”

Maradona has faced several medical concerns over the years. In 2004, he was hospitalised with sever heart and respirator problems. The footballer has also undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse.

In January, he had a surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach. Last year at the World Cup, the Argentine footballer had reportedly collapsed after wild celebration during Argentina’s match.