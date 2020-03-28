e-paper
Home / Football / ‘I struggled to breathe:’ Dybala reveals coronavirus nightmare

‘I struggled to breathe:’ Dybala reveals coronavirus nightmare

football Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:11 IST
AFP
AFP
Milan
Juventus' Paulo Dybala
Juventus' Paulo Dybala (AP)
         

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed how he “struggled to breathe” after contracting coronavirus which has killed over 9,000 people in Italy.

The Argentine international announced last Saturday he was one of three Juventus players to catch the virus along with Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, who both had no symptoms.

“I feel better now after some strong symptoms,” the 26-year-old Dybala told JTV channel.

“A couple of days ago I was not well, I felt heavy and after five minutes of movement I had to stop because I was struggling to breathe.

“Now I can move and walk to start trying to train, because when I tried in the past few days I started to shake too much.

“I gasped for air and as a result I couldn’t do anything, after five minutes I was already very tired, I felt the body heavy and my muscles hurt.

“Now I’m fine. My fiancee Oriana (Sabatini) has also overcome the symptoms.” Dybala has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including in league leader’s Juventus’s last game against Inter Milan before Serie A and all sport in Italy was suspended.

“The goal against Inter was the greatest emotion, (Aaron) Ramsey provided the perfect assist - it’s a pity that there was no public,” added Dybala.

