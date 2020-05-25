e-paper
Home / Football / ‘I was bored,’ Aguero phones Messi in middle of live stream

‘I was bored,’ Aguero phones Messi in middle of live stream

Aguero called up Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans.

football Updated: May 25, 2020 19:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi for Argentina
Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi for Argentina(Getty Images)
         

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero called up national teammate Lionel Messi while going live on popular streaming platform Twitch. With no football being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Manchester City striker has been keeping himself busy playing online games and streaming it live for his followers.

Recently, Aguero called up Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans. The interaction between the two happened in Spanish and Aguero had the phone out on speaker for the world to hear.

“What happened to you today that you phoned me at 9 in the morning,” Messi asked as per GiveMeSport.com. “I had to do the (coronavirus) test,” Aguero replied.

“But why did you call me?” Messi asked again.

“I don’t know, it was to say good morning to you. It’s just that I saw you on my phone and I said ‘Hey, cool,’ ... I was bored and well, it was 9 in the morning and I said I’m going to call ... What do I know?” Aguero said, leaving Messi in splits.

