Indian Super League: ATK sign Nigerian forward Kalu Uche from Delhi Dynamos

Former champions ATK, who finished a poor ninth in the Indian Super League, today announced the signing of Nigerian forward Kalu Uche as one of their first players for next season.

2010 World Cupper Uche began his career in Nigeria with Enyimba International FC and Iwuanyanwu Nationale and then transferred to Wisla Kraków, playing there until 2005 where he won the Ekstraklasa three times and Polish Cup twice.

He began his Spanish journey in 2005-06 when Uche moved to UD Almería, and was instrumental in helping the Andalusia club to its first ever La Liga promotion.

In ISL, he was the leading goal-scorer for Delhi Dynamos in 2017-18 season, scoring 13 goals.