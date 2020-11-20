e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan start off with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters

ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan start off with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters

Fijian hitman Roy Krishna, who was ATK’s top goal scorer with 15 goals last season, struck the all important goal after a 67 minute deadlock to give the all important three points for the green-and-maroon brigade.

football Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:35 IST
Rutvick Mehta
Rutvick Mehta
Bambolim, Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring against Kerala Blasters.
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring against Kerala Blasters.(Twitter/ISL)
         

It just had to be him, isn’t it? After making the debut Indian Super League (ISL) season his own by being the joint highest-scorer (15 goals) for last year’s champions ATK, Roy Krishna got ISL-7 and ATK Mohun Bagan going with the decisive winner against Kerala Blasters FC at a closed GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday.

In an otherwise unusual start to this unusual pandemic-hit ISL season that saw multiple muffed chances, an injury substitution inside the first 15 minutes and a drinks breaks in either half, the Fijian striker made the difference in a 1-0 victory for the new ATK Mohun Bagan combine.

 

Krishna broke the deadlock seven minutes after an hour of football during which neither team really managed to seize control. In space on the left, substitute Manvir Singh scooped the ball back towards the box for Javi Hernandez and the interception was messed up by Kerala Blasters defenders with Vicente Gomez Umpierrez and Sergio Cidoncha clashing with each other. The loose ball was pounced on by an unmarked Krishna, who ran in a few steps and fired with from his left foot, the shot swerving away from Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

It brightened the evening for both ATK Mohun Bagan and Krishna, who saw chances to dominate the match go abegging in the first half. Krishna had a couple, the first when he failed to connect inside the box from a corner-kick in the fourth minute and another half an hour later, his shot sailing over from just outside the box.

While ATK Mohun Bagan seemed to be making more inroads in the first half, Kerala Blasters asked a few questions of their own to the opposition defence at the start of the second before Krishna’s strike made them pay for some poor finishing.

“We got three points and that is important. It has not been a usual pre-season so credit to the team. Kerala couldn’t take their chances and we did,” said Antonio Lopez Habas, ATK Mohun Bagan’s coach.

tags
top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In