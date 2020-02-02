e-paper
ISL: FC Goa part ways with Sergio Lobera

The club thanked Lobera and his coaching team for their service over the last two and a half seasons and wished them well for the future.

football Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Margao
Sergio Lobera.
Sergio Lobera. (ISL)
         

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera and his assistants, Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera.

The club thanked Lobera and his coaching team for their service over the last two and a half seasons and wished them well for the future.

FC Goa won the Super Cup last year under his guidance and finished runners-up in the Indian Super League.

Club president Akshay Tandon said, “I wish to thank Sergio and his team on behalf of everyone involved at the club for the work they’ve put in over the past few seasons.

Our objectives when Sergio came in was to instill a style of football and build a platform on which we would move forward as a club and we managed to achieve that consistently.”

