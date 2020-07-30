e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Jerry joined CFC in 2016 and became the league’s youngest goal scorer in a game against FC Goa in the same year. He made his senior debut in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly.

football Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Jerry Lalrinzuala.(Indian Super League)
         

Talented Mizoram left back Jerry Lalrinzuala on Thursday extended his stay at the Chennaiyin FC after signing a new multi-year deal with the ISL outfit.

In to fifth season for Chennaiyin, Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign.

“I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out. My journey with the club so far has been an incredible learning experience; everyone associated with it over the years has moulded me into the footballer I am today,” the India international was quoted as saying in a press release here.

“I can’t wait to wear the CFC jersey again and continue fighting for our passionate supporters,” he added.

Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said, “Jerry is a fantastic talent whose qualities have been nurtured at Chennaiyin FC over the years.”We are incredibly proud to see the progress he has made, becoming a tenacious and gritty presence who has been a vital component of our recent success. And we are excited to see him developing further and contributing to the club’s ambitions.”

An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Jerry joined CFC in 2016 and became the league’s youngest goal scorer in a game against FC Goa in the same year. He made his senior debut in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly.

tags
top news
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In