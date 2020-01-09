‘Jordan Henderson is the best midfielder in the world’

football

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:57 IST

Brazilian football club Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the best midfielders in the world in his position. Jesus saw his side beaten 0-1 by Liverpool in Club World Cup final in Doha last month as the Reds lifted the trophy for the first time in their illustrious history. Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal proved to be the difference but it seems it was Henderson who left a lasting impression on the opposition manager.

‘Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position,” Jesus told CMTV. ‘(Jurgen Klopp) never drops him, but the two offensive midfielders, (Naby) Keita and (Georginio) Wijnaldum, sometimes are replaced. The other players are always the same.”

Henderson has led the side to UEFA Champions League glory, Club World Cup title and is on course of becoming the first Liverpool captain to lead them to Premier League crown.

The Reds have currently played 20 matches and accumulated 58 points in the league — 13 points ahead of second placed Leicester City, who have played a game more. Defending champions Manchester City are third with 44 points.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are currently engaged in a fight for Champions League spot as they are fourth, fifth and sixth on the table.

Henderson is also leading Liverpool’s charge in cup competitions as the Reds have secured a place in fourth round of FA Cup and will take on Atletico Madrid in last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.