Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United after two years in charge

Manchester United have decided to part ways with manager Jose Mourinho after dropping 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after a 3-1 defeat at Anfield. The team have struggled to perform well this season and they are currently sixth in the league table with 26 points from 17 matches.

“Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club. We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC,” the club tweeted.

According to the club website, a new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

A poor start to the Premier League season has seen United slip 19 points behind the leaders, Liverpool, and fall off the pace in the hunt for a top-four place. They have won only once in six league matches, drawing during that sequence with struggling Southampton and Crystal Palace.

In two full seasons at Old Trafford, Mourinho won the Europa League and League Cup (2016-17) before finishing second in the Premier League last season and reaching the FA Cup final. In that period since replacing Louis van Gaal, United’s spending stands at £364.3m on eight buys.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:26 IST