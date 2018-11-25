Juergen Klopp hails Liverpool late show at Watford

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised his side’s late brilliance after they maintained the pressure on Manchester City with a 3-0 win at Watford which extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season to 13 games.

With 66 minutes gone, Liverpool were locked in a stalemate at Vicarage Road, and with City well on their way to a thumping 4-0 win at West Ham United, the Reds were in danger of falling four points behind the leaders.

But led by their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino -- both of whom scored either side of Trent Alexander- Arnold’s sensational free kick -- and Sadio Mane, a ruthless final 22 minutes kept Liverpool hard on City’s heels.

“I think the result tells the story because we stayed stubborn, they defended and counter attacked so we had a few really good moments,” Klopp told the BBC.

“How we closed down the game was just brilliant, especially the third goal. The first goal was brilliant football and the free kick from Trent was a dream.

“It was a good game against a good side. We only have difficult places to go to, and Watford is especially difficult.

“The points they have is no coincidence so coming here you are never allowed to take a win for granted. Work rate was brilliant, the tactics were good as it is always so difficult to find a solution to the defence.”

Watford had begun the season with four successive victories and, sitting seventh ahead of Liverpool’s arrival, promised to pose a significant test for Klopp’s men -- particularly after the international break.

However, Alexander-Arnold said the Reds have now laid down a significant marker ahead of next weekend’s derby against in-form Everton.

“A lot of people might look towards Manchester City and Chelsea games but every game is important and if you come away with draws when you feel like you should win, that is where you will go wrong,” the 20-year-old said.

“After the international break we have set a marker down and hopefully we will be able to build on that. We have another massive game at the weekend.”

