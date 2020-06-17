e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

“Football is back. It will be obviously for some reasons completely different but you can still make it really, really special,” Klopp said in a video on Liverpool’s website.

football Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File image of Jurgen Klopp.
File image of Jurgen Klopp.(Reuters)
         

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged supporters to stay home and not gather at stadiums as the Premier League leaders prepare to resume their quest for a first English top flight title in 30 years. The league is set to return later on Wednesday following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liverpool need six points from their remaining nine games to win the title and could even secure it on Sunday if they beat local rivals Everton and second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal later on Wednesday.

Games will be played without fans present in the stadiums and British sports minister Nigel Huddleston told Sky Sports the government could revisit plans to stage some matches at neutral venues if large crowds gather in front of venues.

“Football is back. It will be obviously for some reasons completely different but you can still make it really, really special,” Klopp said in a video on Liverpool’s website.

He added that the players would still feel their support despite the empty stands and that it would fuel their drive to the title.

“We’ll use that but the final message (is): stay safe, support us from home.”

tags
top news
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySushant Singh RajputSalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In