Juventus land defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax: Report

Netherlands teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam, as per reports

football Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
TURIN
File photo of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt.(Reuters)

Netherlands teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam, Sky Italy reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Juventus will pay 62 million pounds ($78.99 million) for the Ajax captain, 19, who was one of the key players in the Dutch side’s thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals.

