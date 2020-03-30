e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Juventus shares surge after players’ take pay cut

Juventus shares surge after players’ take pay cut

The club’s shares rose by 7.94 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange early Monday in a market that has taken a major hit from the coronavirus crisis.

football Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Milan
General view of the club crest outside the stadium
General view of the club crest outside the stadium (REUTERS)
         

Shares in Italian football giants Juventus surged Monday after the club’s decision to cut their players’ salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serie A champions announced on Saturday that they had cut their players’ and coach Maurizio Sarri’s salaries from March until June after all Italian sport was suspended.

The club’s shares rose by 7.94 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange early Monday in a market that has taken a major hit from the coronavirus crisis.

Juventus’ highly-paid stars include five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal on a free transfer last year.

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.5 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year,” the club had said in a statement.

Juventus, who led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension on March 9, added that should the season be finished later in the year, the players could be paid extra in those months.

Over 10,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Italy, more than in any other nation.

Players at other big European clubs have also agreed to take pay cuts, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

top news
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News