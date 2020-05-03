e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM

League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM

Squads will return to training in phases next week, first training individually, then moving to training in small groups and finally to full group training -- which needs to last at least two weeks before they can return to full competition.

football Updated: May 03, 2020 09:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal(REUTERS)
         

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hopes La Liga returns “soon” and it will be the leagues and federation that decide when after the government began easing coronavirus restrictions.

The sports ministry approved La Liga’s plans on Thursday for clubs to test their players for the coronavirus before they return to training as the league looks to restart the season in June after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with 25,100 deaths, imposed a strict lockdown in March, confining most of the population to their homes. Yet after 49 days, they have now allowed people to leave their homes for exercise.

“I’m more of a basketball fan than a football fan, but let’s hope football returns soon,” Sanchez told reporters.

“It will be the league and the federation to decide (when they return).

“We have started to allow individual training for team sports. Let’s hope it’s soon, but we’ll see it sooner on TV than in the stadium, I’m afraid.”

Squads will return to training in phases next week, first training individually, then moving to training in small groups and finally to full group training -- which needs to last at least two weeks before they can return to full competition.

Spain’s major sports institutions and the government’s department for sport are committed to completing the season.

top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
‘It was 50-50’: UK PM Johnson reveals near-death experience from Covid-19
‘It was 50-50’: UK PM Johnson reveals near-death experience from Covid-19
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News