Liverpool police arrest five Napoli fans before Anfield draw

Three men were charged with violent disorder, one with affray and one with breach of peace, the police said in an official tweet.

Fans outside the stadium before Anfield clash.
Fans outside the stadium before Anfield clash.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Five supporters of Italian Serie A club Napoli were arrested outside Liverpool’s Anfield stadium before their 1-1 Champions League draw on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

The arrests followed reports that some Napoli fans in the city centre were armed with golf clubs, which turned out to be flags and flag poles that were later seized by the police.

A Dejan Lovren header in the 65th minute cancelled out Napoli forward Dries Mertens’ first-half opener, leaving both teams with work to do to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Defending champions Liverpool lead Group E on 10 points following the draw while Napoli are a point behind and Salzburg in third place on seven points.

Football News