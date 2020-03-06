e-paper
Liverpool put child mascots on hold over coronavirus fears

Liverpool announced a series of measures aimed at dealing with the global health threat. In addition to the suspension of the youngsters who accompany the players as they who walk onto the pitch, Liverpool employees will not travel to high-risk countries.

football Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:07 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 3, 2020 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 3, 2020 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool said on Thursday that they will not use child mascots as the Premier League leaders react to the threat of the coronavirus. Liverpool announced a series of measures aimed at dealing with the global health threat. In addition to the suspension of the youngsters who accompany the players as they who walk onto the pitch, Liverpool employees will not travel to high-risk countries. “In recent weeks, there has been a rise of confirmed Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) cases around the world. We have several new measures in place across LFC operations to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of our employees,” a statement on Liverpool’s website said.

“We have taken proactive measures, including cancelling any staff travel to high-risk countries and reminding everyone of good hygiene practices through notices in/around all our sites.

“We have also activated a health questionnaire screening for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our office locations and other community facilities that we use regularly.

“We are also taking matchday precautionary measures and will not have any mascots on the pitch. Any supporter displaying symptoms that are consistent with the virus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s advice on self-isolation.”

Asked about the coronavirus after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat at Chelsea on Tuesday, coach Jurgen Klopp said: “What I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, we have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something.”

